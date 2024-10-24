Alberta

Former AMA president says LaGrange broke promise on family medicine funding model

Paul Parks and Adriana LaGrange
Paul Parks and Adriana LaGrange Courtesy Paul Parks/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Government
Adriana Lagrange
Alberta Medical Association
Primary Care
Family Doctors
Paul Parks
Memorandum Of Understanding
Family Medicine Funding Model
Family Medicine
Rural Hospitals

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news