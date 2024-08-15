Former construction company executive selected as new Edmonton Elks owner

The Edmonton Elks said former Thompson Construction Group (TCG) owner Larry Thompson has been chosen as its new owner. Additionally, the Elks said Thompson becomes the first private owner in its history. It had been community-2owned since it was founded in 1949. “Since I started going to Eskimos games at Clarke Stadium in 1972, I’ve loved this team,” said Thompson in a Thursday press release.“My family and I can’t wait to bring our passion for the team to the table as owners and build on the Club’s proud history of excellence.”Thompson said his promise to Elks fans “is that I’ll do everything in my power to ensure the Club has the resources to be the best in the CFL (Canadian Football League) and provide a product our fans can be proud of.”While the Thompson family is well known for doing charitable work in the Edmonton area, the Elks said it will continue its commitment to giving back to the community. This news is the culmination of the its ownership review, which was initiated in November. The sale received unanimous support from the Elks Board of Directors and the Canadian Football League’s Board of Governors earlier this week.Elks Board of Directors Chair Tom Richards said through the Thompson family, it has “found an ownership team that possesses all the attributes we were looking for to ensure that professional football continues to thrive in Northern Alberta.”“Larry’s passion for the team, vision for a strong community presence, and financial resources gave the Board the confidence to pass the baton,” said Richards. “We know the future is bright and we will continue to be steadfast supporters of the Double E.”The Elks went on to say its purchase is the realization of a childhood dream for Thompson. Over four decades of leadership, he grew TCG to include 1,500 employees and 2,000 pieces of equipment.He continues to invest in the business community through Thompson Enterprises.“As we’ve done with all our businesses over the years, we’ll work to get the best people in place and allow them to succeed,” he said. “Every business — whether it be construction or football — is about building a strong team.”It said the sale of the Elks sets the stage for a return to prominence for a club that has a long, proud history of leading the CFL on the field and in the stands. CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie extended a warm welcome to Thompson on behalf of the league’s family. “This is a momentous occasion for the Elks, and a truly special day for the City of Edmonton and every fan of this historic franchise,” said Ambrosie. “We appreciate the tremendous work of the Elks Board of Directors, Rick LeLacheur and their staff for their incredible stewardship of the team and for all their efforts in making today possible.”While Thompson has taken over, Ambrosie said he looks forward to working with him as they embark on a new era for it. Edmonton Elks coach and general manager Chris Jones was fired on July 15 after the team lost five straight games, including three on the last play.READ MORE: Elks fire coach/GM Jones after third straight game losing on final playJones was hired by the Elks in 2021 and had an 8-33 record over three seasons. This was Jones’ second stint with it after serving as head coach from 2014 to 2015, ending with a Grey Cup championship.Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon took over as interim general manager, and offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach Jarious Jackson became its interim head coach.