Former journalist admits to vandalizing Edmonton Ukrainian memorials

EDMONTON — Former Edmonton journalist Duncan Kinney admitted on Monday to spray-painting a Ukrainian monument in 2021, also owning up to publishing a story about the incident. The former Progress Report writer, who pleaded guilty on Monday to spray-painting "actual Nazi" on a bust of Ukrainian military commander Roman Shukhevych outside Edmonton's Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex in August 2021. Members of the Jewish community had called for the statue's removal because Shukhevych worked with the Nazis in opposition to the Soviets. .Kinney said he rode his bike to the centre after midnight, before returning in the morning to take pictures for a story on the left-wing news site, and request a comment from the complex about whether they believe Shukhevych is a Nazi. The story claimed the vandal was unknown. He did not mention the other monument in question on Monday, which is a memorial for Ukrainian war victims at St. Michael's Cemetery that was vandalized with "Nazi monument 14th Waffen SS." The sentencing for Kinney's mischief charges will come later.