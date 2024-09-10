Alberta

Former Maverick leadership candidate says Smith should want independence, not election

Tariq Elnaga
Tariq ElnagaCourtesy X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Bloc Quebecois
Election
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Sovereignty
Separatism
Tariq Elnaga
Alberta Ucp Agm
Provincial Pension
Josh Smolt

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news