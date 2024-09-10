Former Maverick leadership candidate says Smith should want independence, not election

Former Maverick leadership candidate Tariq Elnaga said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith should “become a separatist yourself, or at the very least, push for sovereignty.”After 650 days in office, Elnaga said all Alberta has got has been half-measures on a provincial pension and police force and other Alberta First initiatives. “Why are we always on the back foot and not making the first moves?” tweeted Elnaga on Monday. “A federal election isn't going to solve this, as whovever sits in the PM’s Office will ALWAYS cater to Quebec and Ontario's needs and take Alberta — in a best case scenario — for granted.”.Elnaga was commenting on Smith making clear on Monday she did not want the Liberals to collaborate with the Bloc Quebecois to maintain power. READ MORE: Smith calls for election if Liberals work with Bloc QuebecoisWhile the Liberals might work with the BQ, Smith said it “does not have a mandate to bargain with Quebec separatists at the expense of Alberta, the West, and the rest of the country.”“If the Liberals go down this path, we need an election to be called immediately,” she said. .Canadian business owner Josh Smolt said he drank the Smith Kool-Aid. “I thought she was going to implement all her election promises,” said Smolt.“I hoped it would be an Alberta First government.”.Smolt pointed out she has not been terrible. However, he said she has not been great. Elnaga responded by saying Smolt should come to the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting if he can. “We don’t have time to wait,” he said. “And I agree — she’s mediocre — but is that enough?”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.