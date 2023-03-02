Notley and Hoffman

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley (L) and Education Critic Sarah Hoffman.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

A defamation lawsuit related to an NDP allegation in 2016 was dismissed after the former government and other parties involved settled the case.

The Western Standard has learned from a Calgary lawyer that the legal fees paid by taxpayers for the case totalled $435,000.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

ljstd007
ljstd007

Those dollars should be coming from the NDP coffers not Alberta tax payers! This rule needs to be changed in order to keep politicians in check before opening their mouths!

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

NDP hoards.

rmannia
rmannia

If the NDP can't slander their critics, they will have nothing to say about them!

Vince_403
Vince_403

Even though it ends up being taxpayers' money I feel more NDP and Liberal politicians should be sued for spreading their lies.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

And the NDP still costing taxpayers money...smh...

