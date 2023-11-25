Alberta

Former NDP candidate threatens to prosecute Trudeau

Yavar Hameed
Yavar Hameed Courtesy Yavar Hameed/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Ndp
Israel
Prosecution
Heather Mcpherson
War Crimes
Ceasefire
Yavar Hameed
Ottawa West-Nepean
Israel-Hamas War

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news