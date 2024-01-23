Former Strathmore CFO charged for misappropriating $6 million

The former chief financial officer of a Spruce Grove construction company is facing criminal charges for the misappropriation of more than $6 million in company funds.According to the RCMP’s financial crimes unit, 49 year-old Paul Michael Sturt of Stathmore is facing seven criminal charges for fraud and making false entries related to unauthorized wire transfers, payments and bonus cheques while he was chief financial officer and controller for Thompson Bros. Construction..Thompson Brothers has been in business since 1964 and has completed a variety of road and construction projects for major oil sands operators such as Suncor Energy, local municipalities and governments in Alberta and British Columbia.The thefts are alleged to have occurred over a seven-year period from May 2010 and July 2017. He was charged on January 17 and will appear in Spruce Grove court on February 14..“An intensive investigation uncovered a complex fraud which caused significant financial harm to a company who employs more than 1,000 individuals and, by extension, threatened the economic integrity of Alberta’s construction industry,” said Sgt. John Lamming, head of the K-Department’s Financial Crime team.The Financial Crime Team is a specialized unit under the RCMP Federal Policing program that conducts investigations relating to multi-jurisdictional serious fraud, investment scams and corruption.“The RCMP remains committed to ensuring the diligent investigation of these crimes and the mitigation of their impact to the financial security of Canadians.”