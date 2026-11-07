Alberta

Former UCP MLA praises Smith's leadership, says caucus is united

Premier Danielle Smith and former MLA Shane Getson serving pancakes at a KDays breakfast in 2025.
Premier Danielle Smith and former MLA Shane Getson serving pancakes at a KDays breakfast in 2025. Shane Getson: Facebook
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Abpoli
Ableg
Shane Getson
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith