Alberta

Former UCP MLA suggests Alberta should seek Northern expansion for coastal access

Former UCP MLA Shane Getson delivering his final statement in the Alberta Legislature, and outlining his economic vision for Alberta.
Former UCP MLA Shane Getson delivering his final statement in the Alberta Legislature, and outlining his economic vision for Alberta. Legislative Assembly of Alberta: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Abpoli
Nunavut
Northwest Territories
Ableg
Yukon
Mla Shane Getson
Economic Corridors
Northwest Canada economic corridor