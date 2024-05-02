Fort Calgary renamed ‘I’táámito’táaattsiiyio’pi’; residential school monument goes ahead onsite

Locals have always called the confluence of the Bow and Elbow Rivers simply as ‘Fort Calgary’ — and probably always will despite an effort by the city to rebrand it.On Thursday, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek along with indigenous representatives announced the popular spot will be rebranded — in English — ‘The Confluence: Historic site and Parkland’.In Cree it will be called I’táámito’táaattsiiyio’pi, which translates into ‘harmonious meeting place’.Concurrent with the announcement, the city announced that a proposed memorial to residential school survivors first unveiled in 2021 has moved into the design and procurement phase. .City officials stood alongside Gondek and Blackfoot Elder Leonard Bastien Weasel Traveller to announce the new name and brand, which they say shows a “commitment to inclusivity, reconciliation and a recognition of the past.”“The Confluence has been a place of Indigenous gathering for time immemorial and continues to hold great significance to Indigenous peoples,” the city said in a news release. .City officials stood alongside Gondek and Blackfoot Elder Leonard Bastien Weasel Traveller to announce the new name and brand, which they say shows a “commitment to inclusivity, reconciliation and a recognition of the past.”“The Confluence has been a place of Indigenous gathering for time immemorial and continues to hold great significance to Indigenous peoples,” the city said in a news release. In a separate ceremony, Weasel Traveller transferred the name ‘I’táámito’táaattsiiyio’pi’ to The Confluence organization. The name recognizes the land has “a sacred and deep meaning” and marks a place for “all to gather, learn and recognize” its history, he said.“With the name change, The Confluence will broaden its narrative to represent many histories, including those of Indigenous peoples, settlers, the North-West Mounted Police, newcomers and the land itself,” the city said in the release..The North-West Mounted Police fort was built in 1875 and holds significant historical importance to indigenous peoples as well as people who have settled the city. It is often considered the birthplace of Calgary and is also one of the reason the Stampede Grounds are located on the opposite bank.“It is where our two rivers meet, the convergence of our past, present, and future, and a vibrant point of connection between downtown, the East Village and the new Culture and Entertainment District,” Gondek added.Meanwhile, the residential schools monument aims to tap into the “creative capacity” of the native community to help address “the ongoing impact of intergenerational trauma.”The memorial responds to Call to Action #82 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Final Report, recognizing the role the joining of the two rivers holds as a meeting ground between the city’s founding cultures.Proponents said they hope it will carry national as well as local significance."The Indian Residential School Memorial Project is a meaningful and important initiative that will acknowledge the truth of what happened to indigenous children and families in our city and across the country," said Lorelei Higgens, team lead of the city’s Indigenous Relations Office. "It will also celebrate the strength and spirit of the survivors and their descendants, and foster reconciliation and healing among all Calgarians.".Proposals for the memorial will be evaluated by a jury of both indigenous and non-indigenous experts and include a community engagement component. The winning design will be announced in fall 2024, with construction planned for spring 2025.Meanwhile, an open house will be held at Fort Calgary to discuss the unveiling of its new name on May 26 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.