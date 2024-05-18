A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray, AB, at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024.
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray, AB, at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024. Courtesy Alberta Wildfire
Alberta

Fort McMurray says wildfire evacuation order for four communities lifted

Loading content, please wait...
Wildfire
Fort Mcmurray
Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo
Alberta Wildfire
Evacuees
Evacuation Order
Abasand
Beacon Hill
MWF017
Sandy Bowman

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news