Fort McMurray says wildfire evacuation order for four communities lifted

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) said wildfire evacuees from Fort McMurray communities Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek, and Grayling Terrace can now return home. The decision to lift the evacuation order was made in unified command with the RMWB and Alberta Wildfire. "We are so pleased to be able to welcome people home and have them return home safely," said RMWB Mayor Sandy Bowman in a Saturday press release. "We thank everyone that was evacuated this week for their patience, resolve, and strength, and we look forward to seeing all of you."RMWB said the factors used to determine the evacuation order would end were recent rain reducing the intensity of the wildfire and significant progress made on containing the northern edge, construction of fire guards completed between the northern edge and Fort McMurray, and structure protection remaining in place and crews having completed spraying land-based fire retardant in forested areas bordering evacuated communities. Information for evacuees returning home can be found at rmwb.ca/alerts. It said emergency social services, including food and accommodations, will remain in place until Sunday at noon. Highway 63 and 881 are open, and traffic is flowing in two directions. Upon arriving in Fort McMurray, RCMP officers will be present at neighbourhood entrances and patrolling them. RMWB went on to say residents should continue to stay informed and be prepared during wildfire season. While significant progress has been made on containing MWF017 and it is safe for residents to return home, it said it is not classified as under control. Given MWF017's size, it will remain active for many weeks and will take time to bring it under full control. With the progress made and the resources that continue to manage it, the Incident Management Team is confident it does not pose a threat to the community. It called for people to not travel into the forest near MWF017 or fly drones in it, as crews are working on managing it. The state of local emergency enacted on Tuesday has ended. The evacuation alert has been lifted for Fort McMurray, Draper, Saprae Creek, Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation #468, Anzac, and Rickards Landing Industrial Park. "While there is more work to be done, I want to express my deepest appreciation to all those that played such a critical role in protecting our community, keeping people safe and supporting evacuees while being there for each other," said Bowman. The RMWB put out an evacuation order for four communities in Fort McMurray due to a wildfire on Tuesday. It said Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace have moved to an evacuation order, and residents must leave by 4 p.m. while following signs, designated evacuation routes, and instructions from emergency responders. If people are not in an area under an evacuation order, it said they should remain in place until these communities evacuate first to facilitate a safe evacuation. It added evacuees should register online.