Newfies headed to the ferry from Halifax after be stranded in Toronto

Another one of the strandees was able to book a seat on an Air Canada flight.

 Western Standard Photo

It seems like nothing will stand in the way of four Newfies getting home to "The Rock" for Christmas after being stranded by WestJet at Pearson airport in Toronto.

"WestJet book me a flight to Halifax," Travis Garland ,from New Habour said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Resolute
Resolute

If Clive Beddoe is reading this now, please please please, buy the airline back and return it to its roots. This is totally unacceptable what Onex is doing with the company. I was a reasonably regular flyer of Westjet, having dumped Air Canada for exactly these reasons. I probably will never fly again due to total stupidity, terrible service and Covid tyranny placed on the flying public by airlines. They could have told the government we wont fly if you discriminate. But they kowtowed like the unions did for Health CAre and others.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Now den, b'y! No flies on dem, ses dis Newfie.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.