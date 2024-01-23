Freeland says Ottawa will appeal invocation of War Measures (Emergencies) Act

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will appeal a Federal Court ruling that found the government’s use of the War Measures (Emergencies) Act to disperse Freedom Convoy protestors unreasonable, unnecessary and exceeded the intended scope of the legislation.In it, the court ruled the government infringed on multiple sections of the Charter of Rights that infringed on freedom of thought, opinion, expression and the right to security from unreasonable search and seizure.When asked at the Liberal caucus gathering in Montreal on Tuesday, Freeland told reporters the government fully intends to appeal the decision — presumably to the highest court in the land.“We are aware of the court decision. We have discussed it with the prime minister, with Cabinet colleagues, with senior federal government officials and experts. We respect very much Canada’s independent judiciary. However, we do not agree with this decision,” she said..Freeland continued to insist the public safety and national security of Canadians, which she said included “economic security” was under threat. “It was a hard decision to take. We took it very seriously. We were convinced at the time — I was convinced at the time — it was the right thing to do.”The challenge was brought forth in 2022 by the Canadian Constitution Foundation and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association which asserted the illegality of freezing protestors’ bank accounts, conscripting tow truck drivers and arbitrarily arresting people to disperse the convoy.“It is declared that the decision to issue the Proclamation and the association Regulations and Order was unreasonable and ultra vires the Emergencies Act,” the Federal Court ruled..Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of using the War Measures (Emergencies) Act to sow dissent and urged Canadians to sign an online petition to restore ‘hope and freedom’.“He caused the crisis by dividing people. Then he violated Charter rights to illegally suppress citizens,” he said in a post on Twitter (“X”).