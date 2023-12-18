French court orders demolition of wind farm due to bird deaths

Maintenant. Aujourd'hui, as in Now, today.That’s the word from a French court that has ordered the wholesale demolition of a wind farm in the southern Languedoc region of the country after it was implicated in the deaths of thousands of birds and bats, including endangered Golden eagles.Moreover, it ordered the German-based operator to restore the land to its original state within 15 months or face stiff penalties of €3,000 — CAD$4,400 — for every day of non-compliance..”It is a real cemetery at the foot of wind turbines,"French court lawyer.The onshore facility was commissioned in 2016 and is located near the southern town of Lunas. It has been the subject of a series of legal proceedings brought by residents and conservation groups alike, with the latter arguing it was directly harmful to wildlife in the area, including Golden eagles. The developer was originally ordered to dismantle the wind farm by a court in Montpellier in 2021 but won on appeal. It had been previously rejected — and overturned — in 2006 and again 2017.Those challenges became more urgent after French media reported that the body of a golden eagle deemed to have been killed by a wind turbine blade was found at the foot of a turbine in January of this year..A subsequent study had found the wind farm had led to the deaths of more than 1,000 birds and bats.In its latest ruling the court found an environmental impact assessment submitted in 2013 during the approval process was “insufficient” because it allowed construction in an area where golden eagles were nesting."In 2019, more than 1,099 dead birds were found; it is a real cemetery at the foot of wind turbines," said Nicolas Gallon, a lawyer for the environment groups told the daily La Tribune.The German operator, EnBW said its French subsidiary — Energies Renouvelables du Languedoc-Valeco — would be appealing the decision with France's Supreme Court.