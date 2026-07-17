'F*scist pancakes' merchandise proceeds going to 'unhouseness' pancake breakfast

EDMONTON — The individual who told Premier Danielle Smith, "F*ck your fascist pancakes," is looking to capitalize on her video by directing proceeds from third-party merchandise sales towards a pancake breakfast for the "unhouseness" community.Left-wing activist Mikayla, also known as mikaylaresists, announced her intentions in a social video posted on Friday. Mikayla said that a pair of businesses had reached out to her about selling merchandise using the phrase and giving her a share of the proceeds. "With the proceeds that I receive, I would like to put that towards the community that is facing unhouseness and put on a pancake breakfast," said Mikayla. Cutouts Canada, an online company that specializes in wall decals and apparel, is selling black t-shirts with pancakes on them and "F*ck your fascist pancakes" written in rainbow letters for $40. SandYBrandPaper, a business operating on Etsy, is selling a collection of shirts and stickers based on the phrase, with some pieces mixing in "maple MAGA syrup." .Mikayla and another activist have gained significant attention after their interaction with Smith on Thursday, in which they ambushed the Premier and hurled questions about Alberta's AI data centre policy before being removed by security. In a separate video, Mikayla approached an unaware Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and criticized him over a photo of him and the Israeli ambassador taken at the Calgary Stampede. "He comes to the Stempede, and I say, 'Hello.' Like, am I supposed to tell him to 'eff off' at a public event?" said Nenshi in the video that appears to have been filmed without his knowledge. "Yeah, that's not how it works."