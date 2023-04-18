NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley for Calgary-Mountain View took to Twitter on Tuesday claiming that Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley is standing up to "homophobic hate" from the Western Standard (WS) and other independent news sources.
She also slammed Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in her comments claiming Smith refuses to answer questions.
The UCP absolutely loosing their minds over Rachel Notley standing up to homophobic hate should tell you all you need to know about them. I mean, they are in an election, but refuse to take questions, have no real solutions, just rage that Notley has values. #AbLeg— Kathleen Ganley (@KathleenGanley) April 18, 2023
"The UCP absolutely loosing (sic) their minds over Rachel Notley standing up to homophobic hate should tell you all you need to know about them," Ganley said on Twitter.
"I mean, they are in an election, but refuse to take questions, have no real solutions, just rage that Notley has values."
Some Twitter users fired back at Ganley for the tweet.
"Where’s this homophobic source? This is a pretty serious offence your (sic) throwing around. Where’'s your proof of this serious offence," one Twitter user asked Ganley online.
No reply was given by Ganley.
"Can you produce the homophobic hate that she speaks of? I haven’t been able to find it," another Twitter user said.
"Everyone is losing their collective minds, not just the UCP. If you want to win an election stop dividing people by race, gender, and sexual orientation. The majority of people are tired of it and don’t really care, so quit catering to the death cult," another person on Twitter said.
Notley claimed Monday the Western Standard is engaging in "very active homophobic, discriminatory, hateful editorial positioning" as it relates to some of her NDP caucus members.
READ MORE: WATCH: Nicolaides says Notley must be called out for her 'gross hypocrisy’ on dealing with media
"Your publication recently has been engaging in very active homophobic, discriminatory, hateful editorial positioning as it relates to some of our caucus members," Notley told the Western Standard when being questioned why the publication was removed from her media list.
"And until such time as that is retracted and apology offered. We will not be answering questions. I am happy to reconsider that issue should a retraction and apology be offered. But between now and then I simply cannot engage in any sort of normalization, that kind of conversation. It is a breach of our Human Rights Code. It's a breach of our charter. It's a breach of basic standards. And so I look forward to hearing from your editors in the future."
On Monday, Notley said: "I want to make it very clear that I'm happy to take any questions from the media and any follow-up questions."
However, she dodged the Western Standard's follow-up question about why the Alberta NDP banned the Western Standard from the media list, while other NDP parties in Canada answer its questions and send media advisories.
"I'm happy to take other questions from folks," Notley said avoiding the Western Standard question.
Notley must be called out for her gross hypocrisy when she deals with the media, Alberta Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said on Monday.
Nicolaides said Notley boasted, “leaders take questions — it’s part of the job,” and on Sunday, Notley claimed “I will be holding a news conference tomorrow … I will take media questions … as I have done for 15 years.”
"The NDP routinely silence and hand-pick favourable journalists. I think all Albertans can see Rachel Notley's hypocrisy on full display here," Nicolaides said.
"First she says she'll take all questions, a few moments later she's having a journalist removed."
(3) comments
Panic is what the ndp is all about here. That's the last thing AB needs with Notley's ndp/liberal party in power in Ottawa and by extension, in AB if notley gets elected, God forefend.
Remember
The ENTIRE Trudeau infected and bought off corrupted and poisonous globalist corporate mainstream legacy media will be working overtime 24/7 to attack and try to sabotage Danielle Smith
This is a fight of good against evil
Nothing less
100% the truth!
