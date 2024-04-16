Ganley vows to restore rural bus service across Alberta

Alberta NDP leadership candidate Kathleen Ganley said her government would spend money on reinstating rural transportation services across the province. Ganley’s commitment comes after hearing from rural and urban Albertans about the negative impact of Greyhound’s departure in 2018. Since 2018, companies such as Coldshot, EBus, FlixBus and Red Arrow have increased service in certain areas of Alberta, but large swaths remain without any. “This is public infrastructure,” said Ganley in a Tuesday press release. “This is good for our economy, it’s good for public safety, it’s good for people.”Under an Alberta NDP government she leads, she said it “would work in partnership with the transportation carriers that have come into the market since Greyhound’s departure.” She added it would not compete with the services they provide, but it would supplement where necessary. “Albertans should be able to travel around this province whether they have a car or not,” she said. “This is about connecting communities — it’s about building an economy that works for people.”She said the transportation service would charge affordable fares to Albertans and would hold consultations immediately on where to best begin adding routes. Ganley concluded by saying not taking action is not an option. She said the hole left by Greyhound “has put the future viability of certain rural communities in jeopardy.”“I have heard loud and clear from Alberta NDP members that we need a better rural strategy to run on in 2027, and I am making it clear here and now that rural transportation would be a major piece of our offer,” she said. FlixBus said on April 3 it will be launching bus services to multiple cities and towns across Alberta effective April 5. READ MORE: Intercity bus company expands services across Alberta“We are thrilled to bring our services to Alberta, Canada and provide customers with a new way to travel throughout the province,” said Flix North America CEO Kai Boysan. “Our goal is to make long-distance travel affordable, comfortable and sustainable for every one.”