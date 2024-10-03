Garage sale featuring mementos from Kleins to be held in Calgary

Calgary Estate Clearing (CEC) will be holding a garage and estate sale in the city on behalf of the family of former Alberta premier Ralph Klein and his wife Colleen starting Friday. With this garage and estate sale, CEC said it “is your chance to own a memento of the Kleins and a little bit of Alberta history.”“Come join us tomorrow, walk down memory lane, and enjoy the items Ralph and Colleen collected over years of extraordinary lives and careers,” said CEC in a Thursday Facebook post.“Sale runs October 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.”It said the address will be posted on Friday at 9 a.m. At the moment, seven people have said they will be going to the garage sale and 24 have indicated they are interested. “Please indicate if you plan on coming, so we get an idea of how many will be here,” it said. Ralph served as Alberta premier from 1992 to 2006. While Ralph came into power amid the Alberta Progressive Conservatives being unpopular, he was able to turn its fortunes around and win the 1993 election. He was able to re-elected in the 1997, 2001, and 2004 elections. However, his poor performance in a leadership review in 2006 led to his resignation. He died in 2013. Colleen passed away peacefully at 83 years old in June after months of failing health..Colleen Klein, wife of former Alberta premier Ralph Klein, dies peacefully at age 83.Colleen married Ralph in 1972. She was active in many philanthropic causes and received an honourary doctorate from the University of Calgary in 2002. Her daughter Teresa Klein announced her death on social media.