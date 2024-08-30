Gaudreau was known off ice as a ‘decent human being’, friend and community leader

Most everyone agrees late Flames’ superstar Johnny ‘Hockey’ Gaudreau was a commanding presence on the ice.But fewer recognize his off-ice contributions as a community leader and a friend with a warm human touch..By all accounts he was as generous with his time as he was with local charities and community groups, especially in Calgary. He will be remembered as a down-to-Earth person who understood the role of celebrity and setting an example, especially for children.Gaudreau worked closely with many Calgary charities, most notably as an ambassador with KidSport Calgary. Starting in the 2017-18 season he donated $1,000 for every goal he scored with the Flames..In Columbus, he did the same for OhioHealth Foundation’s men’s mental health services and programs during the last NHL season.“Mental health is a very important issue, and one that is personal for Patrik, so I am happy to be able to support my teammate and the work that the OhioHealth Foundation is doing in support of men that are struggling in our community,” he said.Team mate Blake Coleman said he was “completely gutted” on Twitter (“X”). “The world just lost one of the best.”.In a 2022 article in The Players' Tribune, Gaudreau called leaving Calgary “the toughest decision I've ever had to make.”“I still thought about going back and trying to work on a seven-year deal to stay,” he wrote. "It was all on the table for the entire process. Maybe that seems messy, but life is messy, you know?”.But maybe the hardest to take the loss was former teammate Sean Monahan, who was Gaudreau’s team mate and best friend for nine seasons. On July 1, he signed a contract with the Blue Jackets and the two were to be reunited for the 2024-25 season.According to Sports Illustrated, the pair had spoken just days ago. Speaking on the What Chaos! Podcast the day before his death.“Johnny’s one of my best friends,” Monahan said. “To come back and be able to play with him again is pretty cool. Just an awesome all-around guy,” Monahan said. “Great dad, great friend, and obviously, a special player.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.