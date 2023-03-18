Three Hills Gender Neutral Swim Story Pic
Image courtesy of Twitter

A swimming event in an Alberta small town had to change its promotional poster from a “Gender Neutral Swim” to an “LGBT Swim.”

Three Hills Gender Neutral Swim Original Poster

The original gender-neutral poster said the “change rooms will be gender neutral” and asked for a $3 donation.

Three Hills Gender Neutral Swim Revised Poster

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

guest50
guest50

P.S. I always felt that I should have been born into a family of multi- illionaires. My feelings.....

were of no account and as a young person/adult, I actually had to get to an education and paid employment. Go figure!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

There is no such thing as gender neutral.

XX, you are a female. XY, you are a male. Your sex is determined at conception and is immutable.

If you're not happy with the sex assigned to you at conception, as an adult, you can dress-up and make any surgical adjustments you like. However, at the end of the day, you are as you were conceived and you don't have the right to draw other people into your fantasies or cult.

It's Long past time for a massive class action lawsuit against the government sponsored cult of transgenderism.

Report Add Reply

