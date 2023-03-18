A swimming event in an Alberta small town had to change its promotional poster from a “Gender Neutral Swim” to an “LGBT Swim.”
The original gender-neutral poster said the “change rooms will be gender neutral” and asked for a $3 donation.
The gender-neutral event is at the Three Hills Aquatic Centre on April 23 and invited people to “come for a safe, judgement free space to swim and have fun!”
At the bottom of the original poster, the Three Hills LGBTQ+ and the KneeHill Q[ueer] & A[llies] Society were the hosts.
However, it was unclear if the Three Hills Aquatic Centre supported the event or if it was a private function.
Town of Three Hills Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Leuzinger told the Western Standard "this is a privately booked event put on by a private group. The Town of Three Hills is not sponsoring or promoting this event.”
The new LGBT Swim poster eliminates the “change rooms will be gender neutral.”
However, on the Three Hills LGBTQ and Area Facebook Page post, it says “also please know that this event will have gender-neutral change rooms.”
The gender-neutral change rooms were eliminated from the poster, but the organizers intend to keep the gender-neutral change rooms at the event.
The Western Standard replied to Leuzinger asking how the city could provide gender-neutral change rooms and has yet to receive a response.
People’s Party of Canada Western Canada Lieutenant Kelly Lorencz told the Western Standard that “this appears to be organized by a private group and as such, that is their right to do so.”
"If the group wants to promote the event and identify gender-neutral change rooms, then again, as a private group, that is up to them and the city or town council to approve it. In this case, it is clearly advertised, and it is a choice to attend and support such an event or not,” said Lorencz.
The new LGBT Swim poster does not list any organization hosting the event and states “this event is not being put on by the Town of Three Hills or the aquatic centre. This is a privately funded event.”
There is a Gmail address to RSVP as the poster says “this is a privately sponsored event open to the public by RSVP only” and no cost to attend.
“I can speak to my own position on this and I, as a parent, would not attend, promote, or endorse this event with my children or grandchildren,” said Lorencz.
“It is every parent's responsibility to make this decision and if this is not being FORCED onto the children, then it really comes down to individual freedom of choice and personal responsibility.”
There are hundreds of tweets opposing the gender-neutral swim event.
TraumaNurse tweeted “Ad so predators know where to go ... Of course they never thought of that.”
Ad so predators know where to go... Of course they never thought of that🤦♀️— 🇨🇦TraumaNurse (@TraumaaaNurse) March 15, 2023
Unacceptable Fringe tweeted “I don't get how allowing grown men to change in front of girls naked is “safe” for them.”
I dont get how allowing grown men to change in front of girls naked is “safe” for them— #TrudeauMustGo - Unacceptable Fringe Ernesto (@unknwnanswrs) March 15, 2023
P.S. I always felt that I should have been born into a family of multi- illionaires. My feelings.....
were of no account and as a young person/adult, I actually had to get to an education and paid employment. Go figure!
There is no such thing as gender neutral.
XX, you are a female. XY, you are a male. Your sex is determined at conception and is immutable.
If you're not happy with the sex assigned to you at conception, as an adult, you can dress-up and make any surgical adjustments you like. However, at the end of the day, you are as you were conceived and you don't have the right to draw other people into your fantasies or cult.
It's Long past time for a massive class action lawsuit against the government sponsored cult of transgenderism.
