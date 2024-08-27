Alberta

German chemicals giant Linde to build $2billion hydrogen plant in Fort Sask

German chemicals giant Linde is proposing a $2 billion hydrogen plant in fort Saskatchewan.
German chemicals giant Linde is proposing a $2 billion hydrogen plant in fort Saskatchewan.Linde
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Clean Energy
Hydrogen Economy
Emissions Cap
Hydrogen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Linde

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news