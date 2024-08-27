German chemicals giant Linde to build $2billion hydrogen plant in Fort Sask

It’s a gas, gas, gas.In another step forward for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s hydrogen strategy, German chemicals giant Linde on Tuesday announced plans to build a $2 billion hydrogen plant near Fort Saskatchewan.In a release the company said it has also signed long-term supply deals with Dow Chemicals to supply its $6.5 billion Path2Zero cracker that was announced last November..Upon completion in 2028, it will be the largest clean hydrogen production facility in the world and the company’s largest investment in Canada.“This landmark project aligns with our strategy of developing high-quality projects with secured off-take. Our technology, experience and execution are enabling the transition to a cleaner economy. We are proud to partner with Dow in its mission to decarbonize its Fort Saskatchewan site,” said Linde CEO Sanjiv Lamba.According to Dow CEO Jim Fitterling: “Having support from collaborators and partners across the value chain is essential. We’re glad to have Linde as a partner on this industry-leading project.”.Premier Danielle Smith was ecstatic. She has long championed hydrogen as a silver bullet to help Alberta meet Ottawa’s onerous emissions reduction caps while allowing it to continue to build out energy production.“(This is) great news for Alberta! Linde is investing over $2 billion to build, own and operate a world-scale integrated clean hydrogen and atmospheric gases facility in Fort Saskatchewan. This project will significantly reduce emissions, while providing the energy Canada needs.”