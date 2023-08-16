LNG tanker

Group still sees LNG as an attractive value proposition.

Germans are still afraid of freezing in the dark this winter, no thanks to Canada.

Despite assertions from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that there is no business case for exporting LNG to Germany, an industry group there said the country continues to be at risk of natural gas shortages without additional infrastructure and storage capacity.

Trudeau and german chancellor

In August, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz pleaded with Prime Minister Trudeau to relieve his country's dependence on Russian natural gas by opening uo supplies of western Canadian gas. (Historically, Germany drew one third of its gas from Russia via pipeline. Trudeau brushed him off, saying there was 'no business case' to do so. Germany has since opened an LNG dock and signed a supply contract with Qatar.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

I would suggest that Trudeau was "told" by the Biden administration (WEF) not to assist with providing Germany any Canadian LNG.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

No business case? Here's a business case. Ship our LNG across the Atlantic to Germany and drop trudoh off halfway there.

