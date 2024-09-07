Giant inflatables event arrives in Edmonton area

The Big Bounce Canada (BBC) has set up its inflatable items at the RAD Torque Raceway in Leduc County, AB, and will be allowing people to try them out from August 31 to September 15. BBC tour manager Darren Halls said it came to the Edmonton area because there is a huge market share. “There’s a lot of people in Edmonton,” said Halls in a Saturday interview. “They’re always looking for something new, so that’s why we’re here for three weeks.”.When it came to setting up the BBC in Leduc County, Halls said it had to find a venue, work with it, and bring a team out. He added it took several processes to make it safe and effective for every person. One of the main sites at BBC is the World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle. The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle is a 7,500 square metre inflatable landscape. Inside the World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle are three DJs blasting music and encouraging people to jump around to it. There are breakout rooms with activities, climbing parts, and beach balls. Another main site is the Giant. The Giant is North America’s longest obstacle course at 300 metres, featuring 35 pieces and 37 interactive experiences. Some of the interactive experiences are climbing walls, ducking parts, inflatable pillars, and beach balls. The Giant concludes with people heading down a large slide. Air Space includes a few separate segments, with one of them being a slide people climb up to while holding burlap sacks before sliding down. The slide is decked out with five inflatable aliens that relate to the space theme.Another segment of Air Space includes inflatable parts people can run into and climb on. It has a pink alien in the middle surrounded by a ball pit..Halls said tickets almost sold out the first week, came close in the second one, and is seeing strong sales for the third one. When new activities are brought to the Edmonton area, he said people are excited to get onboard and support them. He called the BBC “three hours of sensory overload.” To accommodate people, he said it hosts times restricted to certain age groups. Because of the large turnout, he said he feels great. He pointed out he has never seen a city that has been so busy. He said the BBC’s economic impact includes hiring 40 local workers, the RAD Torque Raceway seeing more revenue coming in, and exposure to new amenities. When it comes to a city, he predicted there are people coming from outside the area and supporting the food and beverage scene nearby. If people come out to the BBC, Halls said they will get three hours of activities they will not get to do again this year until it comes back. “Just really fun, something different, and something I don’t think Edmonton or much of Canada sees until we come back,” he said..Event attendee Bella Van Hook said her favourite part was the World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle. “It has an amazing DJ and it has so many amenities and it’s just really fun,” said Van Hook. “His energy is incredible.” The DJ cracked multiple jokes and did funny narrations. Van Hook said the slide at the end of the Giant is high, which made it fun to go down. Event attendee Olivia Bennet said she came out to the BBC because it looked worthwhile. “To have fun,” said Bennet. “Just enjoying it and being with my friends.” Bennet said she was excited and glad Leduc County hosted it and was able to enjoy it. While there were crowds, she said the turnout was great. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.