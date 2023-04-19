Veteran CBC broadcaster Gillian Findlay is leaving the corporation in a dispute over equal treatment in relation to remote work.
Findlay, the host of The Fifth Estate, leaves the corporation 32 years after she joined in 1991.
On April 14, Findlay shared the news of her surprise departure with her followers on Twitter.
“So folks, some news: after more than 30 years today is my last at the CBC,” Findlay said.
“Mountains of gratitude to colleagues, mentors, audiences (both TV and radio) and especially the many, many over the years who trusted me to tell their stories. It was a privilege and an honour.”
The following day, Findlay thanked those who sent messages of support and shared further details on her reasons for leaving.
um, wow, whew! I stepped away for a bit and have returned to all this unexpected kindness. So many names I know and respect; so many I don't know, which makes the words even sweeter. Thanks to each of you. I am humbled. To those who have asked if this was on my own terms... 1/4— Gillian Findlay (@GillianCBCfifth) April 15, 2023
“To those who have asked if this was on my own terms, the sad answer is no,” she added.
“[The] details are confidential but a discussion over remote work became a dispute about equal treatment.”
Findlay continued to say that “leaving on principle was a hard way to go,” and called on supporters to support public service journalism as the CBC faces heightened scrutiny over its level of government funding.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(4) comments
Well if it involves CBC then my response is who cares. Well except for the bias. That really annoys me.
I thought cbc wasn't using Twitter? I guess she's so irrelevant to average Joe Public, no one would miss her if she didn't trumpet her leaving.
I think I read on here a couple of months ago that only 5%’of Canadians regularly follow CBC anymore.
She probably brought up the fact that Catherine Tait gets to mail it in from New York.
