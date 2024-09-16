Alberta

Gondek outlines what she says are facts on Alberta government terminating Calgary Green Line funding

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti GondekCourtesy City of Calgary/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Jyoti Gondek
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Yyccc
Value
Devin Dreeshen
Green Line
Support
boondoggle
City Hall/Bow Valley College Station
Red Line

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news