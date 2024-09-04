Alberta

Gondek says Calgary now can't afford Green Line amid Alberta government’s scope change

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti GondekCourtesy City of Calgary/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Calgary City Council
Jyoti Gondek
Budget
Ableg
Alberta Government
City Of Calgary
Yyccc
Devin Dreeshen
Government
Green Line
Fiscal Responsibility
Scope Change

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news