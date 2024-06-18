Gondek says city has been talking to oil companies to help with water main; orders third-party review

It’s not called Canada’s oil patch capital for nothing.Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek confirmed her office has been in contact with technical experts from various local pipeline and oilfield services companies to consult with how to best patch up the city’s ageing water infrastructure.After all, a city that can pump 4.5 million barrels per day of oil in a pipeline can surely offer some tip on how to handle 500 million litres of water.“I think the question is, if we have such a strong resource in the oil and gas sector, have we been engaging with them,” she said at a press briefing on Monday afternoon. .“And I can tell you we have we had two roundtables over the weekend, speaking with oil and gas experts about how we could be doing this work in tandem with some of the experiences they've had. The conversations have been really critical to making sure that we identify what will work the best and what the contingencies need to look like. So we are incredibly fortunate to have strong energy sector wants to help us through this and we're well engaged with them.”Under the Calgary’s local state of emergency, city officials have the power to hire outside third party contractors and commandeer whatever resources they need. At this point there are several undisclosed third parties on site although there’s no word if they are specifically related to oilfield service work.Nonetheless, Gondek confirmed Tuesday morning that three of the pipe segments required to fix the so-called additional trouble ‘hotspots’ along the main feeder line have been secured and the remaining segments are on their way from San Diego. .”You have my sincere gratitude that you are good humans,”Mayor Jyoti Gondek.The original break on Bowness Rd. near Shouldice Park has been repaired and 16 Ave near Home Road has been reopened. However it is down to one lane east of there and diverted entirely past 43 St to Memorial.Gondek encouraged motorists to frequent businesses in Montgomery over the next three to five weeks while the repairs are complete.She also thanked Calgarians for reducing water use again on Monday and noted the contribution of last night’s rainfall that encouraged local residents to fill rain barrels and various containers.To that end, she was sporting a change of clean clothes. Despite the moisture, fire bans remain in effect.“Folks, you've been doing such a great job of saving water and following restrictions. And you have my sincere gratitude that you are good humans and I see you and I value everything that you're doing.” .Meanwhile, Gondek confirmed there will be a full, third-party review into what caused the main break amid criticism city personnel have been unable to provide an adequate explanation of the cause of the failure of a piece of pipe that was supposed to last 100 years."I know you want to understand what happened to this pipe in the first place, and I do too," Gondek said."It's for that reason that I called for a third party to do a complete incident review of this situation."