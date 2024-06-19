Gondek says San Diego water pipe has arrived in Calgary

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the two pieces of pipe from the San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA) arrived on Wednesday night. In response, Gondek thanked the SDCWA and other partner agencies that helped to expedite the shipment and get it up to Calgary. “Before we do that though, there is a local shop that is already in the process of sandblasting this pipe and coating it with epoxy to make sure it is ready to go as we repair the hotspots,” said Gondek at a Wednesday press conference. When it came to sourcing a feeder main pipe, she said it looked at local options first, recognizing it would be a quicker, better option. However, she said the issue was the size of the pipe. This is because this size of pipe is not used in oil and gas operations. When this type of part is available, she said it is “because an organization that provides water to residents is the one that has it on hand, and that’s why the San Diego County Water Authority has been such an important partner for us.” While the City of Calgary would have welcomed the opportunity to make this pipe at home, she said it would have taken a long time. In the interests of getting people’s water turned on as soon as possible, she decided to choose the option that made repairs faster. The City of Calgary is using local workers to sandblast and coat the pipe, and it is relying on local experts and trade workers to do the repairs. The water crisis has been ongoing for two weeks. The mayor went on to say she is thankful for the actions people have been taking to conserve water. These actions include capturing water in containers as they wait for hot water to come out of taps and shower heads, closing car and pet washes, and not serving water in restaurants unless asked for it by guests. Because people made these decisions, she said they had a tremendous impact on water usage. She called for those collecting rainwater to store and treat it in a safe manner to ensure it does not become a hazard. Gondek concluded by saying she would have more information about the feeder main repair later on Wednesday. “And to close, I just want to tell you all that I so very much appreciate all of your efforts,” she said. “And to borrow from the Lego Movie, I want you to know that understanding that we are better together is the thing that will get us through this.” The City of Calgary said on Sunday help was on the way for dealing with its water problems. READ MORE: San Diego water agency gives Calgary part of feeder main pipeIt confirmed the SDCWA helped it to source a piece of feeder main pipe. “It is currently being transported from San Diego to Calgary and will be arriving this week,” it said.