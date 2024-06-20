Alberta

Gondek says water system could return to normal by July 5

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek offered an update on the water main break on June 20, 2024.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek offered an update on the water main break on June 20, 2024. Courtesy City of Calgary/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Jyoti Gondek
City Of Calgary
Water
Calgary Stampede
Crews
Schedule
Pipe
San Diego County Water Authority
Hotspots
Water System

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news