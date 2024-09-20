Alberta

Government faces criticism as parental rights march draws millions nationwide

About 1,000 people attended the One Million March for Children at the Harry Hays Building in Calgary to stand for parental rights.
About 1,000 people attended the One Million March for Children at the Harry Hays Building in Calgary to stand for parental rights.
