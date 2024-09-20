Government faces criticism as parental rights march draws millions nationwide

A growing wave of opposition to the government’s handling of education policy is set to intensify Friday, as the ‘Hands off our Kids’ movement returns with marches expected to draw upwards of two million participants across the country. The group, advocating for parental rights and opposing what they call the “proliferation of identity politics” in schools, is calling on Canadians to resist government overreach in shaping children’s education.“We are calling on Sept. 20 for parents across Canada to stand up, to stand out, to stand firm, and to speak out,” said Dr. Anne Gillies during a news conference on Parliament Hill on Thursday. The group argues that “sexually explicit content and gender ideology” in schools undermines family values and threatens societal stability. “These ideologies erode family authority and integrity and pose a threat to the stability and security of our society,” added Gillies.The return of the movement follows last year’s marches, which were met with harsh criticism and accusations of hate from some quarters, including LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and unions.Hands off our Kids, however, has rejected these labels, insisting their cause is centred on preserving family rights.“We are a peaceful movement, we do not hate any minority group,” said Kamel El-Cheikh, founder of the group.“I ask our prime minister and all these groups who are smearing us in the media that we are not transphobic or homophobic, whatever that word means. We don’t adhere to the pronouns and what you believe — we respect it, but we’ll respectfully disagree.”Marches are scheduled in cities across the country, with counter-protests by unions and sexual minority groups expected in response. Despite this, El-Cheikh emphasized that the movement is focused on challenging government policies and protecting parental authority, not targeting any specific minority group.As the debate heats up, the government faces growing criticism for what many see as an imposition of controversial ideologies on children without sufficient consultation with parents..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.