Liberal government looks set to walk back C-18 rules.

 Courtesy of CBC

C-18 may not be cast in stone, after all.

Despite calls from federal unions to hold on to a hard line against social media giants Meta and Google, a federal government release of its implementation plans suggest it is set to give in to the companies’ demands for exemption from paying for news content under the Online News Act, which was passed into law last month.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Raz
Raz

Trudeau is giving into Google? Google should crush Trudeau now, then the grass roots can crush Google.

terryc
terryc

I guess enough leftist liberal supporter complained. Good Ole Pablo screwed up again.

I really think that a local knitting club or a 2nd rate drunk bowling team would be a WAY better government than these clowns. Actually sorry clowns. That's an insult to you guys. 🤡

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Being that CUPE have 7000 workers in QUEEEbec. Maybe just have google and meta no longer provide any service to them. ANY. I am sure CUPE would be happy

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Google and 'government', both run by what's left of the cabal. I still think this is a trojan horse to squeeze the smaller right leaning outfits.

