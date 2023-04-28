An Edmonton pastor whose persistence against Alberta’s COVID-19 regulations landed him 35 days in prison has testified at the National Citizens Inquiry.

Pastor James Coates of Edmonton’s GraceLife Church made headlines in 2021 after he was arrested for alleged breaches of COVID restrictions.

GraceLife Church

Courtesy CBC
Pastor James Coates and family

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.