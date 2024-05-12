Grande Prairie RCMP asks residents follow wildfire evacuation orders

Grande Prairie RCMP has advised residents to follow evacuation orders initiated because of the wildfires. There is an evacuation order for the County of Grande Prairie at Kleskun Creek north to Township Road 742, between Highway 733 east to the Smokey River, including the Riverstone Golf Course, according to a Sunday press release. RCMP said there is an evacuation order for the Municipal District of Greenview from Township Road 734 north to Township Road 741, between the Smokey River east to Range Road 21. It reminded homeowners entry is forbidden while the evacuation order is in place. RCMP concluded by saying people should follow the direction of officers, as it is important for the safety of them and all first responders. The County of Grande Prairie put out an evacuation order because of a wildfire on Friday. READ MORE: County of Grande Prairie demands residents evacuate due to wildfire“A wildfire is located four kilometres East of Teepee Creek at approximately Range Road 31 and Township Road 740,” said Alberta Emergency Alert. “The fire is moving away from the community.”