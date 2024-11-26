Gray denounces Alberta UCP MLAs for voting to raise housing allowances

Alberta Official Opposition Leader Christina Gray condemned a group of United Conservative Party MLAs voting to give themselves more money for their accomodations in Edmonton. At the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Members’ Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, the UCP MLAs voted to give themselves a $270 increase to the MLA Accommodations Allowance, raising it by 14% from $1,930 per month to $2,200. However, all Alberta NDP MLAs voted against the increase. “While Albertans struggle with rent, mortgages, grocery prices, and car insurance, these UCP MLAs chose to give themselves a raise,” said Gray in a Tuesday press release. “They thought they could hide it by increasing the Accommodations Allowance.” Gray said the UCP MLAs “seem to have forgotten that every dollar they get comes from hardworking Albertans.” “It is wildly inappropriate for MLAs to be increasing their allowances while everyday Albertans struggle,” she said. “The UCP have refused to raise the minimum wage or to take any action that would help Albertans with their rent or mortgages, so why are UCP MLAs ensuring they get more money?” At the moment, she said the Alberta government has not dealt with Albertans struggling with the cost of living, but her MLAs are getting more money. She added it is “wrong, it’s inappropriate, and the Premier should call on her MLAs to immediately undo this incredibly selfish decision.” Gray concluded by saying NDP MLAs have been talking about the affordability crisis throughout the fall legislative session, and the UCP was not listening to them and opted to increase the Accommodations Allowance. “Shame on them for worrying more about their own pocketbooks than for those of struggling Albertan families,” she said. Asking rents for all residential property types in Canada averaged $2,152 in October, marking a 1.2% annual decrease, according to the latest National Rent Report published by Rentals.ca and Urbanation on November 7. .Report says year-over-year Canadian rent prices declined for first time since 2021 .Rentals.ca and Urbanation said October marked the first year-over-year decline in rents since July 2021. In October, Rentals.ca and Urbanation said the average rent for a one-bedroom residence in Canada was $1,866 — a 1% monthly decrease and a 0.1% annual decrease. They found the city with the most expensive average rent for a one bedroom was Vancouver ($2,610). Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could not be reached for comment in time for publication.