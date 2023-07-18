People, such as me, who live in downtown Edmonton have nerves of steel. We have to, because this place is a cesspit.
Actually, it's worse than that.
But my editors won't let me say it in print. But, it's the truth and I meant it.
This is reality in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🇨🇦 @CoryBMorgan would you send your kids to school?"What's going on in the encampments, the deputy mentioned that drugs are a major factor in why people are living rough," Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Detective Jared Buehler said.… pic.twitter.com/ZnrfSppKkH— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 14, 2023
Some will say it's not that bad. I ask those people, what city are you living in?
I moved to Edmonton with dreams of buying a house with a white picket fence and starting a family. That dream is quickly disappearing. Not the house and family part, just the city I choose to live in.
This man was walking back forth throughout the drive thru at Tim’s in downtown Edmonton. He has been aggressive in my past observations. A security guard approached him and kindly asked him to leave as he took off his shirt and said “I need my downs.” @CityofEdmonton… pic.twitter.com/B5EIWGffZu— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 16, 2023
I told myself, seven months ago, that to report on something such as the social disorder in Edmonton, I would have to live here. I moved to ground zero in October. Boy was that a mistake.
Since then, my daily reporting has been filled with chaos, shootings, addiction, homelessness, murders and yes, piles of you know what to step around.
And guess what? My personal life is too, because it's crazy outside.
This woman was attempting to set up a encampment in a parking lot of a senior’s complex. She verbally attacks one of the residents who is asking her to leave private property in downtown Edmonton. Finally the senior gets her to leave. She then verbally attacked people on the… pic.twitter.com/PKjc643OGV— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 14, 2023
Human feces, from the homeless and drug addict population, litters some parts of the streets in Edmonton.
Meanwhile in Edmonton near Kingsway…#meetmedowntown @CityofEdmonton @AmarjeetSohiYEG pic.twitter.com/d4K8US0iW1— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 14, 2023
Some pictures I posted to Twitter a few months ago really struck a nerve.
June 8, 2023
I was called a few choice names and told I was disgusting.
Well, the truth is the downtown is disgusting.
I am supposed to be reporting on legislative things. However, the chaos in the street was being ignored by mainstream media as the city spent money on bike lanes and banning plastic.
The opioid crisis has affected every single part of downtown Edmonton it appears. @CityofEdmonton The crisis is more widespread in Alberta than many people think. It’s worked its way into our cities, towns, suburbs and homes. Nobody is immune to the problem. Some people say… pic.twitter.com/2nIqPU9ji2— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 7, 2023
I knew someone had to put themselves in harm's way to show exactly the state the downtown has become.
It has become so bad in Edmonton, there are Facebook groups dedicated to exposing the dangerous disarray and disorder which lurks around almost every corner.
Spent the evening observing Edmonton’s downtown once again. Out of 20 bus shelters 17 had slumped individuals in them with carts and bags. No one obeys the traffic signals as wasted people wander in the middle of the streets incoherently. There are screams and yells throughout… pic.twitter.com/fhq20DXmVd— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 6, 2023
The city is in shambles. I'm not gonna sugar coat it.
If you don't believe me, take a walk down 95 St. or venture onto one of the Facebook groups for a peek.
Yes the person is using the bathroom in the garbage bucket @CoryBMorgan nothing appears to be changing. More tents are emerging everyday. Some tents are getting taken down in one place just to pop up in another @CityofEdmonton I even saw tents bordering residential property… pic.twitter.com/iB30iR2T0T— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 6, 2023
Some of the sights in the "City of Champions" will leave you speechless.
Just yesterday, I witnessed a man defecate, then strip his pants off. He proceeded to beat his pants off the wall at a local gas station to "clean them." Then, he put them back on and went on his way. All while screaming at the top of his lungs.
June 6, 2023
Recently, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) told residents to avoid confrontation with anyone or "You could end up with a knife in your chest."
The EPS is not lying.
Warning ⚠️ this video contains foul language.This is reality in downtown Edmonton Canada 🇨🇦 open air drug use and the chaos continues. @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/w1qLNF4Kfz— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) May 30, 2023
Now, Global News reported that an Edmonton criminologist said the police might be "inadvertently creating fear and paranoia" with recent remarks that paint downtown Edmonton as a dangerous place. Well guess what? It is dangerous!
Temitope Oriola, a criminologist from the University of Alberta, told Global News the messaging gave the idea that the "police had lost control over everything."
“It felt like Edmontonians were being told to be afraid,” said Oriola. “The EPS had a duty to inform the public, but it was important that was done with sober language and facts but not from an emotional standpoint.”
#meetmedowntown @CoryBMorgan lots of interesting things happening on the street this evening in Edmonton. I’ll post some observations later. pic.twitter.com/cCoozcXYhc— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 3, 2023
Oriola told Global News he felt the press conference was "overly emotional and sentimental" and that it possibly contributed to an “atmosphere of fear.”
Well, residents should be afraid! Downtown is completely unpredictable.
I live downtown and the truth is I'm afraid. Fear is my safeguard and honestly, fear gets me through my days reporting on Edmonton crime.
Open air drug use continues in Edmonton. @CityofEdmonton @AmarjeetSohiYEG pic.twitter.com/VBiEZH16CD— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 1, 2023
Everywhere I go in downtown it seems I witness social disorder and open-air drug use. Every time I go through a drive-thru downtown, I am hounded by drug addicts for "Money for drugs."
This is reality in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🇨🇦 #meetmedowntown @AmarjeetSohiYEG @CityofEdmonton pic.twitter.com/PHLCL4HK1r— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 3, 2023
Yes, they don't even hide it.
Tents, carts full of garbage, stolen bikes, tarps and random garbage litter the woods in Edmonton's downtown. I know this because I walk in the woods here. Needles are also littering the ground in different places.
Today on what’s on the ground in Edmonton at your local park…@CityofEdmonton @AmarjeetSohiYEG pic.twitter.com/kP0MvStpL6— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 20, 2023
I actually stopped wearing flip-flops out of fear of getting stabbed by one.
North of City Market Square in the Brewery District the “bike shop” has returned. @CoryBMorgan mind the pallet jacks. pic.twitter.com/Q1AxHczcuh— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 3, 2023
So the mainstream media and some fella who doesn't live downtown want us to think that Edmonton's downtown is not scary.
July 17, 2023
I watched a man with two knives, waiting for people to get out of their cars to pump gas the other day. All messed up on his drug of choice, he aimlessly danced with the knives in his hand.
June 28, 2023
The sirens in downtown seemingly never end.
The fire trucks and EMS never stop in Edmonton’s downtown as they respond to people in distress. @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/9rdFXIKQLc— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 17, 2023
If unpredictable drug addicts with knives don't scare you, I don't know what will. But then there's the LRT.
The EPS is now telling residents to use "extreme caution" while riding the transit system.
Edmonton downtown is completely unpredictable @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/XcjcJC9NyR— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 17, 2023
No kidding!
I have been saying this since October, 2022, with my many posts on social media. The scenes of overdoses, assaults and stabbings are endless on our beloved transit system.
This is reality in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🇨🇦 @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/1SiHYLXnY9— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 11, 2023
I actually told myself I would never venture into the system again after a couple of drug addicts tried to set me on fire. But being stubborn I carried on.
Edmonton Alberta Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/wyPz8kc0Kd— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 8, 2023
And guess what? Winter is only a couple of months away. Do you know what that means? The LRT system will once again become one big giant drug-infested homeless shelter, just in time for Oilers hockey.
A resident from Edmonton said he was on his way for a alcohol and drug screening test for a job and had to sit next to this person on Edmonton transit smoking a glass pipe full of crack! @AmarjeetSohiYEG @CityofEdmonton @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/hc5e43b1sG— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 15, 2023
Recently, Football Alberta warned players, families and coaches not to use city transit.
Good choice Football Alberta.
It would be my nightmare to have to report on a family losing a child to a drug addict with a knife who refuses to follow the rules of society.
This was on the walls of the pedway at Govt Centre Transit station in Edmonton @CoryBMorgan #meetmedowntown @CityofEdmonton pic.twitter.com/hObJz0Ly86— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 14, 2023
I'm often told I'm heartless for reporting with pictures of Edmonton's downtown.
So this man just decided to come into a store in downtown Edmonton eat and drink what he wanted without paying. The store clerk eventually approached the man and took the items he had and went to the cash. When it’s time to pay the man starts getting irate cause he couldn’t pay.… pic.twitter.com/dvmZFm2Pbi— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 30, 2023
Every person I encounter who is slumped, I always wake them up and ask them if they need help. I'm often told to f*ck off by the person I awoke.
Being a caring Newfoundlander, my morals just won't simply let me walk on by.
This is reality in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🇨🇦 @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/kRiXgvgZ9i— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) July 12, 2023
It can be dangerous to awake a drug addict or to interact with one. I know this because I do it on a regular basis. The EPS is telling the truth! You could end up stabbed to death for simply trying to help.
The addiction crisis continues in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🇨🇦. pic.twitter.com/6vDv37zLfT— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) June 27, 2023
Am I being too harsh?
The truth is harsh and so is Edmonton's downtown. Don't let them tell you it's not scary, I live here, it is!
I often don't state my opinion, but today I'm stating it loudly!
Edmonton's downtown is ... well, you know.
