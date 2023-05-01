The Green Party of Alberta hopes to win ridings with 23 candidates looking for seats in the Alberta election.
Although some claim the Alberta Election 2023 is a two-horse race between the UCP and NDP, there are other parties running in the election.
The Green Party of Alberta is focusing on electoral reform in the 2023 Alberta election.
"The combative and hyper-partisan toxicity of our politics today is the product of our electoral system. The winner takes all 'first past the post' system is directly responsible for the failure of our representatives to collaborate in the legislature for the people of this province," The Green Party of Alberta stated.
"You will continue to witness how 'first past the post' pits politicians and all of Alberta against one another."
The Green Party of Alberta said "thankfully" a different system called "proportional representation" exists where the percentage of votes equals the percentage of seats in the legislature.
"It is a more democratic system. A system that existed in Alberta for over 30 years before being dismantled for the purpose of political greed, as 'first past the post' allows parties in power to keep their power and take total control of the decision-making process," The Green Party of Alberta said.
The Green Party of Alberta Leader Jordan Wilkie was born in Edmonton and comes from a long line of farmers. The son of an Edmonton Oiler and the grandson of aviation pioneer Max Ward, he's currently serving in his fifteenth year as a firefighter, spending five years also with the Canadian Red Cross.
“I will not stand by and allow my son to inherit a province that squandered its wealth, strangled its education and health care systems and devastated the environment," Wilkie said.
"The Green Party of Alberta is poised to win ridings in the next election in order to represent a new age for Alberta."
In total, 23 green party candidates are looking for Albertans votes.
The announcement of the official results will not be released until June 8 with advance voting taking place from May 23 –27.
Election day will be on May 29 as Albertans will then decide who will take the reins of the province.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
