(Editor's note: Some spelling idiosyncrasies accepted for the sake of phonetic authenticity.)

Boy did I upset a bunch of townies from Newfoundland for using the "N" word in a headline recently.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Arthur, me b'y, you've really opened a can of worms. I'm glad you did. Anyone who doesn't like the Newf or Newfie moniker can take a hike (I'm biting my tongue).

Sometimes, newly-arrived Canadians don't recognize the Newfie 'haccent, b'y' and will ask me where I'm from. I always reply with: "I was conceived in a foreign country but was born in Canada."

"And where was that?" they ask.

"Newfoundland," I (proudly) reply.

My mother was six months pregnant with me when we joined Canada on 01 April 1949.

From there, I usually give them a quick history lesson about Newfoundland. I was the first person in my family to be born in Canada.

My father's two brothers and a sister emmigrated from Newfoundland to southern Ontario aftter WWII (1945) but before we joined Canada in 1949. (Yes, by's, once upon a time Newfies were immigrants!) They didn't breed until after 1949 so I still hold the 'First Newfie In The Family Born In Canada' tittle. Lol. Don't get me wrong; I'm a proud Albertan and a proud Canadian as well.

Getting back to my two Uncles and the Aunt who immigrated to southern Ontario before Confederation, at last count I have around a hundred first and second cousins. We're still in touch and they all love to holiday on The Rock. Even though none of them were born in Newfoundland (and Labrador), when asked about their roots, they'll instantly and proudly declare that are Newfies. Go figure.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The "Wokies" are at it again . . . perhaps it's time we sent a few Newfie Oil Workers after the Wokies . . . I would pay to watch that . . . lol

bobd.philip
bobd.philip

Who’s next Anne of Green Gables? If I was from Newfoundland I would be proud of my heritage! I’m an Albertan and you can refer to me as a red neck!

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Never did I meet a Newfie that I did not like. God bless the Newfies!

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Awesome. As an albertan was always blessed with working with Newrie's. The days when by faster fast and were more fun when there were Newfies on the crew. Always made the days great. And if you ever get a chance to party with the good people of Newfieville it will be a memory you will never gorget.

