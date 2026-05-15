Alberta

Grizzly bear 'photo-bombed' Parks Canada trail camera in Banff

A grizzly bear was caught on Parks Canada trail cameras eating a fish in Banff National Park.
Grizzly bear photo-bomb
Grizzly bear photo-bomb@yegwave on X
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Grizzly Bear
Parks Canada
Banff National Park
Alberta Grizzly Bears
Trail Camera
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