Grizzly bear 'photo-bombed' Parks Canada trail camera in Banff

Parks Canada picked up a hilarious sight on their trail cameras in Banff National Park. A grizzly bear seems to have "photo-bombed" one of their cameras. The grizzly is seen enjoying a fish by the lake on an overcast day, mountains are still in clear view. Banff National Park shared this post on Facebook making light of it while also sending a reminder on respecting the wildlife..“With prolonged cold temperatures, thick ice and snow can cover entire lakes, resulting in reduced oxygen levels as consumption exceeds production. This process may result in a natural fish kill, providing an easy, seasonal meal for many wildlife species like scavengers and birds, not just for bears,” the park said in the post.“Moments like this are best left undisturbed. Always respect wildlife closures.”As stated in Banff National Park's and other mountain park's rules, visitors should never:stop or gather when animals are feeding at the roadside or elsewhere;interfere or influence wildlife behaviour, such as attempting to feed them by hand; orapproach the animals for the purpose of taking photos.