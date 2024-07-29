Grizzly bears return to Jasper National Park after wildfire

Jasper National Park said life has found its way back to it amid the ashes from the wildfire. Like in Jasper, Jasper National Park said animals such as grizzly bears have begun to make their way back to it. “In the face of flames, the extraordinary instincts of wildlife like bears and elk guide them to safety,” tweeted Jasper National Park on Sunday..It said Grizzly Bear 222, who is a frequent visitor around the Jasper Park Lodge, has a GPS collar tracking her movements. In the moments leading up to the most extreme wildfire activity on Wednesday, it said Grizzly Bear 222 and her cubs tucked themselves into a wet spot by the Athabasca River. Parks Canada’s human wildlife specialists determined she looks like a healthy grizzly bear right now. She has been eating a mix of berries and clovers on the edge of the Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course. At the moment, Jasper National Park said Parks Canada and other incident staff are cleaning up human food and garbage exposed by the wildfire, evacuation, and firefighting efforts. It said bears can be aggressive when defending a significant food source. “At least one grizzly has been spotted feeding on an animal carcass,” it said. “This wildfire will have lasting impacts on animals and their movements, and Parks Canada will need to ensure this does not pose a risk before allowing residents to return.”Parks Canada called it “heartening to see the outpouring of support from surrounding communities, who have welcomed Jasper National Park residents, staff and visitors with open arms.”“Knowing that people are safe allows first responders to focus on protecting the town and critical infrastructure from any further damage,” said Parks Canada. "Incident management staff sincerely appreciate the immense goodwill and kind words shared by Jasperites and park visitors from Alberta, Canada, and from around the world.”While the wildfire remains classified as out of control, Parks Canada said no significant growth has been reported as of Monday morning. It added more firefighting resources have arrived from Ontario to support ongoing fire suppression efforts. Dozer protection lines have now been added between Tram Line Rd. and Hwy. 16. Ignition fire specialists will consider options to reduce remaining fuels in the area to provide additional protection to the Municipality of Jasper. The Canadian Red Cross has organized a province-wide bottle drive on Wednesday as part of its Alberta Day of Caring initiative. Albertans wishing to donate their bottles can say “these are for Jasper” when dropping off to any Bottle Depot on Wednesday. Through this campaign, the Canadian and Alberta governments will match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Fires Appeal. This means every $1 donated will become $3 to support people affected by the wildfires.As the wildfire continues to burn and smoulder along Hwy. 16, Parks Canada said it remains closed at this time. It added incident staff are working to develop plans to reopen it when it becomes safe to do so.As the wildfire situation in Jasper remains active, it continues to pose a threat to public safety in adjacent areas. All available resources are committed to this emergency.Parks Canada confirmed the Municipality of Jasper is in the process of planning a bus tour for evacuees to view the extent of the wildfire damage. However, it is unable to give timelines yet, as the site is unsafe and the wildfire status remains out of control. It concluded by saying fire activity, air quality, weather, damaged and overhanging trees, unstable structures, utility hazards, removal of burnt vehicles and other hidden hazards are assessed and actioned daily to determine the timeline. Jasper National Park remains closed and under an evacuation order. “We know and hear that residents want access, and we will make that happen when it is safe to do so,” it said. The City of Calgary said it continues working with partners to support wildfire evacuees to provide access to accommodations and other supports for people and pets evacuating from Jasper. As of Monday at 9 a.m., the City of Calgary said 1,388 evacuees have registered in Calgary. If accommodation is needed, it said people can register at the reception centre at the Shouldice Arena on 1515 Home Rd. NW. The reception centre hours will be changing from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. starting Monday. However, supports will continue to be available to those arriving outside of those hours. Alberta Wildfire provincial wildfire information officer Melissa Story said the progress firefighters have made and the rain has led to good news with the fire ban. “As of 4 p.m. today, the fire ban that has been in effect for the Forest Protection Area will change,” said Story. “A fire ban will remain in place for the northern parts of the province, including the High Level and Fort McMurray Forest Area.” In southern Alberta, Story said the fire ban will remain in place for the Rocky Mountain House and Calgary Forest Area. She acknowledged fire restrictions will remain in place in Grande Prairie, Whitecourt, Edson, and parts of Slave Lake. Jasper caught on fire on Wednesday, with a popular lodge and many other buildings in the town up in flames.READ MORE: UPDATED: Town of Jasper ablaze, fire reaches historic Park Lodge, military on the wayParks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park had found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon.