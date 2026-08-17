Alberta

GROSS: What’s going on in Calgary fast food outlets?

Two viral food-related videos circulating online have Calgary residents taking a closer look at what happens behind — and around — the counter at some of the city's busiest food outlets.
Two viral food-related videos circulating online have Calgary residents taking a closer look at what happens behind — and around — the counter at some of the city's busiest food outlets.X screenshots
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Costco
Mcdonalds
Ahs
viral video
Costco samples
McDonald's Northeast Calgary
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