GROSS: What’s going on in Calgary fast food outlets?

CALGARY — Two viral food-related videos circulating online have Calgary residents taking a closer look at what happens behind — and around — the counter at some of the city's busiest food outlets.One video appears to show a McDonald's employee picking up food from the floor and returning it to a tray, while another circulating claim involves a Costco shopper helping himself to large quantities of complimentary condiments. Both have sparked a wave of discussion online about food handling, hygiene and what customers can expect when they grab a quick meal.A video circulating on social media appears to show an employee at the McDonald's location at 2740 32 Ave. NE handling prepared food.In the footage, a piece of food appears to fall onto the floor. The employee then appears to pick it up and return it to a tray.The video was originally posted to Reddit on Sunday and generated discussion among users. The original poster said the footage was recorded from the drive-thru.The footage does not establish whether the food was subsequently served to a customer, whether it was discarded later or whether management was aware of what occurred..A separate social-media post circulating online claims to show an individual in Calgary taking large quantities of Costco food-court condiments because they were supposedly "free."Costco provides condiments and other items for customers at its food courts, but the circumstances surrounding the video — including how much was taken, whether the individual was a Costco member and whether Costco considers the conduct a violation of its policies — are unclear.Costco's membership and food-court access policies have also prompted discussion online, with some social-media users claiming that a Costco membership is not required to use the food court.According to Costco, non-members may use a Costco Shop Card to make certain purchases at its warehouses, subject to the company's terms and conditions..While the videos circulating online have attracted attention, Alberta Health Services inspection records provide a separate look at food-safety issues at Calgary establishments.AHS conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments across the city, with inspection records documenting issues identified by public-health inspectors.Recent Calgary inspection records include violations involving food being stored at improper temperatures, food being stored directly on the floor and deficiencies involving sanitation and dishwashing.In a July 15 inspection of Jerusalem Shawarma at 8720 Macleod Trail, AHS inspectors found sliced chicken from a vertical broiler being held at 48.3 C, below the required temperature for hot food. The chicken was discarded during the inspection, and the operator was instructed to further heat the meat to 74 C before serving or placing it into proper hot holding. Inspectors also found partially fried potatoes being held at 37 C, which were voluntarily discarded..For customers, the incidents highlight why food-handling practices matter.AHS inspection records show that food-safety violations do occur at Calgary establishments, but individual inspection findings do not establish a pattern across the city's restaurants and food outlets.As of now, neither McDonald's nor Costco have responded to these incidents.