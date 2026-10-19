Alberta

Group announces strategy to 'topple' Indian prime minister, as thousands vote in Edmonton Khalistan independence referendum

Sikhs voting in the Sikhs for Justice Khalistan independence referendum outside the Alberta Legislature Building.
Sikhs voting in the Sikhs for Justice Khalistan independence referendum outside the Alberta Legislature Building. X: Jagdeep Singh
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Yeg
Narendra Modi
Khalistan Movement
Khalistanis
Sikhs for Justice
Khalistani
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
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