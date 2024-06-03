Group to hold black-only graduation ceremony at Mount Royal University

The Sankofa Foundation of Canada (SFC) decided to separate students by race by holding a graduation ceremony at Mount Royal University to honour blacks. These graduation ceremonies have been running in Alberta since 2019, according to a poster. SFC said this year’s theme is about originality. The event will take place on June 23 at 3 p.m. at Ross Glen Hall on MRU’s campus. The graduates’ fee is $70. Dinner guests and parents will be charged $60, and children 10 years old and under will pay $25. This ordeal comes after Toronto Metropolitan University has decided to separate students based on race in 2022 by creating an area designated for black students. READ MORE: Toronto university engages in segregation by creating black students' space“So being named ‘Ryerson’ was unacceptable, but racial segregation is A-okay,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay..Kay linked to a blog post from TMU, which said the Tri-Mentoring Program and the Office of the Vice-President, Equity and Community Inclusion collaborated to open the Black Student Lounge located at Kerr Hall West 77A. SFC could not be reached for comment in time for publication.