Alberta

Guilbeault blames climate change for Jasper fire, praises ‘forest management’

Jasper wildfire
Jasper wildfire Courtesy Trina Pelland Taylor
Loading content, please wait...
Climate Change
Alberta Wildfires
Forest Management
Jasper National Park Parks Canada
pine beetle
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault
Jasper, AB

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news