Alberta

Guilbeault claims he is Alberta's 'perfect scapegoat'

"And who knows, I might be called upon to serve king and country again, and I'm certainly not closing the door to that."
Steven Guilbeault
Steven GuilbeaultPhoto: Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Steven Guilbeault
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Mark Carney Alberta MOU
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news