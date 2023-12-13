Guilbeault giddy over ‘monumental’ COP28 agreement to ‘transition’ fossil fuels

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is hailing this country’s — and his — ‘leading role’ in drafting what he is calling a “monumental” and “historic” agreement to phase out fossil fuels at the conclusion of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.Speaking to reporters before flying home on Wednesday, Guilbeault said it was the first time nearly 200 nations agreed to move away from fossil fuels. The lone holdout was OPEC member Iran, which boycotted the proceedings over the presence of an Israeli delegation."COP28 reached a historic agreement. It provides opportunities for near term action and pushes for a secure, affordable, 1.5C compatible and clean transition. The text has breakthrough commitments on renewable energy, energy efficiency and the transition away from fossil fuels," he said..The text has breakthrough commitments on renewable energy, energy efficiency and the transition away from fossil fuels,“Steven Guilbeault.He was equally effusive on Twitter (“X”): “Canada played a leading role in solidifying the deal. The deal sets the tone for the next few years, as we continue our efforts in tackling the climate crisis.”Judging from the various policy announcements he made over the past two weeks — emissions caps on oil and gas and cattle — it’s a pretty reliable indicator of what that tone will be as far as Canada is concerned.But it still wasn’t as strongly worded as he other like-minded delegates, including Al Gore and John Kerry, had hoped. Rather than a complete phase out of fossil fuels, the text calls for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.".Under the conference protocol, the exact wording of the communique has to be unanimously agreed upon. Individual countries can then interpret — and implement — the terms in their own way and report on progress at upcoming summits.That said, it was the first time the words 'fossil fuels' had been used in any preceding agreements including the Paris Accord, which only stipulated countries take steps to reduce emissions within a 1.5C degree target.It’s clearly going to be interpreted differently in major oil producing countries such as Saudi Arabia — and host country United Arab Emirates —which were both adamantly opposed to the original wording and even what constitutes 'the science' the text refers to. Premier Danielle Smith met with delegations from Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Doha before departing the summit on Tuesday, ostensibly to talk up Alberta’s energy and emissions reduction strategy but it’s not immediately clear what the outcome of those talks were.