Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Calgary-based oil giant Suncor — not China — over emissions during his controversial visit to the world’s largest polluter this week.

In an interview with the Canadian Press on Tuesday, Guilbeault said Suncor’s plans to sell off its renewables to focus on oil justify the imposition of an emissions cap, something to which the Alberta government is adamantly opposed. 

Suncor CEO Rich Kruger

Suncor CEO Rich Kruger fired 1,500 employees Thursday in an e-mail.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Hold the line out there in Alberta. Gwibbles and Blippi Trudoh are just two of the two faced pariahs from the Libertine Party of Canada. The UN classes China as a developing nation(!!!) and therefore gives them the emissions pass until 2060. Unbelievable.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s incredible what treasonous ChiCom installed scum we have as a government

Absolutely sickening

They should be arrested and tried for treason

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

It is the Trudumb government and all of their punitive regulations and taxes that is killing the Canadian economy. Once we get rid of this band of idiots it will take years to fix the damage that they have done to Canada.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Sorry to disagree with you rianc but I see the fix you refer to as an Ontario PQ issue as the west should be well on its way to independence by then!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Can we lobby China to keep him there? The gracious accommodations the 2 Michaels used are probably available.

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Trudeau's government is beyond pathetic!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I think Albertans will be better served by ignoring people like Gilbert, Freeland and Castro, and go about doing what we do best, producing the the most ethical, environmentally safe oil products in the world.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

As you know, the entire sector is federally regulated, financed and insured. We need to separate and create a nation independent of Ottawa’s policies.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Agree!

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Geebo doesn't care if Albertans ignore him or disregard his policies. He is still causing uncertainty and thus slowing investment in the province which is the main goal of the Trudeau liberals.

Report Add Reply

