Gillbeau
By James Finkbeiner

Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault is threatening to impose binding emissions caps on oil and gas producers — Alberta — “whether they like it or not.”

In a final interview before returning home from climate talks in China, Guilbeault told Bloomberg in a telephone interview that draft regulations to cap oil and gas regulations will “definitely” be released before he jets off to the UN’s COP-28 conference in Dubai on Nov. 30.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Stand Strong
Stand Strong

Perhaps Premier Smith could follow in the footsteps of Peter Lougheed and shut the taps off. The Loonie Libs might be more willing to talk.

rianc
rianc

Alberta needs to separate from Canada. This government, run by Eastern idiots doesn't care to work with provinces. They work to enforce their rules and don't care to cooperate with provinces at all. Then state that we have to live by standards they created unilaterally.

john.lankers
john.lankers

[thumbup]

Taz
Taz

Guilbeault will be as grass that you can pee on one day.

Robadam
Robadam

Fire those eastern elites.

Go Republic of Alberta!

john.lankers
john.lankers

[thumbup]

mcumming
mcumming

These stupid ignorant socialist peckerheads do not have the brains god gave a goose as how do you sanely think that killing off Alberta;s prosperity with a maximum of 1.6 % of world emissions will do anything but make us a lot poorer with zero results to their fake climate stupidity.

debramalyk
debramalyk

Eco-extremist Guilbeault is a disturbed lunatic! He should NEVER been given the position of Environment Minister!

jokeco68
jokeco68

Guilbeault is playing a dangerous game of talk tough here. When Alberta and Saskatchewan show this inept clown show has no teeth it all collapses.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Since he loves PRC so much, that's People's Republic of China NOT Politically Repressive Canaduh, he should remain there.

What a typical, cork soakin' communist bazterd!

Paul S
Paul S

I can't wait for this Liberal government to gone!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada is under ChiCom occupation

Trudeau and his psychotic jack o lantern nut bar criminal Gilbot need to be arrested and tried for treason and face execution

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The biggest indication there is an election looming? The Federal Liberals are picking fights with Alberta. They will once again use us as the boogeyman, these *astards need to be removed from any areas of power, asap.

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

I don't think there is any chance that Justin calls an election. Recent 338 polls show the libs have a snowballs chance in hell of winning an election now with a 2% chance of a lib minority. The CPC have a 67% chance at a majority and 31% minority.

I can see three ways for us to be rid of Justin. One is if the LPC forces him out and I think this is what will eventually happen, two is if Justin resigns (but he is far to self absorbed and narcissistic to do it IMO) and three is if Jughead pulls out of the coalition (and pigs will fly before this happens either).

With the libs continuing to bleed support and voters to the CPC the question is how long will the LPC continue to support their toxic leader. We've already seen some of the rats abandoning the ship announcing they wouldn't run in the next election. If they continue to nosedive in the polls their only option will be a leadership review and giving Justin the boot. Just my 2 cents!

john.lankers
john.lankers

Even if the Liberals would show Trudeau the door, the party is so far gone they don't have anyone in the HOC to replace him with. Heck, in a political sense they can't even afford to hold a leadership race at this time.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Time to fire up the coal generators in Alberta so we get to pollute more and get longer to implement the green deal, just like China.

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

👍👍👍

