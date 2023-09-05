Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault is threatening to impose binding emissions caps on oil and gas producers — Alberta — “whether they like it or not.”
In a final interview before returning home from climate talks in China, Guilbeault told Bloomberg in a telephone interview that draft regulations to cap oil and gas regulations will “definitely” be released before he jets off to the UN’s COP-28 conference in Dubai on Nov. 30.
The regulations were initially expected to be released this spring, but were delayed after loud and vocal opposition from Alberta.
“It’s no secret, generally speaking, that industry isn’t particularly fond of government coming up with new regulations,” he said. “But I think, by and large, industry understands that we need to tackle emissions, that the world is de-carbonizing whether they like it or not and they can either be part of the solution or the solution will be imposed upon them.”
It comes after controversial comments the minister made abut Suncor last week, when he said the company’s renewed focus on oil and gas production “convinced” him even more of the need for tougher emissions regulations.
With his latest remarks, Guilbeault is making it clear he has no intention of backing down, setting up a potentially divisive constitutional crisis at home, even as he was conspicuously silent on China’s own environmental record — China burns more coal producing electricity than all other nations combined.
That’s notwithstanding its human rights record, or interference in Canadian affairs, which the minister also failed to call out.
Instead, it was emissions in Alberta and gas tax hikes in the Maritimes that seemed to dominate his personal agenda.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has made it clear any emissions caps on oil — the federal government is proposing a 42% reduction by 2030 — amounts to a de facto production cut on the order of one million barrels per day, or a quarter of Alberta’s output.
“We would strongly suggest the federal government refrain from testing our government’s or Albertans’ resolve in this regard,” Smith following Guilbeault’s initial comments.
It comes after the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers reported last week emissions from conventional oil and gas — excluding oil sands — have fallen more than 24% over the past decade despite higher volumes.
Guilbeault said he acknowledges strong opposition from “a few provinces” but declined to name them.
In a separate interview with iPolitics, he reportedly blasted the governments of Atlantic Canada for “premature” and “unfair” gas price hikes at the pumps after they imposed his own carbon tax effective July 1.
Guilbeault told Bloomberg he has had “productive” conversations with energy companies and he believes they will ultimately reach a “mutually acceptable” agreement.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(18) comments
Perhaps Premier Smith could follow in the footsteps of Peter Lougheed and shut the taps off. The Loonie Libs might be more willing to talk.
Alberta needs to separate from Canada. This government, run by Eastern idiots doesn't care to work with provinces. They work to enforce their rules and don't care to cooperate with provinces at all. Then state that we have to live by standards they created unilaterally.
[thumbup]
Guilbeault will be as grass that you can pee on one day.
Fire those eastern elites.
Go Republic of Alberta!
[thumbup]
These stupid ignorant socialist peckerheads do not have the brains god gave a goose as how do you sanely think that killing off Alberta;s prosperity with a maximum of 1.6 % of world emissions will do anything but make us a lot poorer with zero results to their fake climate stupidity.
Eco-extremist Guilbeault is a disturbed lunatic! He should NEVER been given the position of Environment Minister!
Guilbeault is playing a dangerous game of talk tough here. When Alberta and Saskatchewan show this inept clown show has no teeth it all collapses.
Since he loves PRC so much, that's People's Republic of China NOT Politically Repressive Canaduh, he should remain there.
What a typical, cork soakin' communist bazterd!
I can't wait for this Liberal government to gone!
Canada is under ChiCom occupation
Trudeau and his psychotic jack o lantern nut bar criminal Gilbot need to be arrested and tried for treason and face execution
[thumbup]
The biggest indication there is an election looming? The Federal Liberals are picking fights with Alberta. They will once again use us as the boogeyman, these *astards need to be removed from any areas of power, asap.
I don't think there is any chance that Justin calls an election. Recent 338 polls show the libs have a snowballs chance in hell of winning an election now with a 2% chance of a lib minority. The CPC have a 67% chance at a majority and 31% minority.
I can see three ways for us to be rid of Justin. One is if the LPC forces him out and I think this is what will eventually happen, two is if Justin resigns (but he is far to self absorbed and narcissistic to do it IMO) and three is if Jughead pulls out of the coalition (and pigs will fly before this happens either).
With the libs continuing to bleed support and voters to the CPC the question is how long will the LPC continue to support their toxic leader. We've already seen some of the rats abandoning the ship announcing they wouldn't run in the next election. If they continue to nosedive in the polls their only option will be a leadership review and giving Justin the boot. Just my 2 cents!
Even if the Liberals would show Trudeau the door, the party is so far gone they don't have anyone in the HOC to replace him with. Heck, in a political sense they can't even afford to hold a leadership race at this time.
Time to fire up the coal generators in Alberta so we get to pollute more and get longer to implement the green deal, just like China.
👍👍👍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.