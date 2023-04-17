Steven Guilbeault
Image courtesy of CBC News

The Liberal federal government says it is "working to get to the bottom of it" concerning a seepage incident at the Kearl Oil Sands Mine.

The Kearl Oil Sands is an oil sands mine in the Athabasca Oil Sands region in the Kearl Lake area, about 70 km north of Fort McMurray in Alberta.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

how the sewage being dump into the St. Lawarence River being looked after. Asking for a friend how that cleanup is going and future prevention from it happening again? or is this a pick and choose which environmental problems we talk about.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

I don't see why we are letting a communist ex convict from Quebec give advice on the oil sands which is a provincial responsibility.

Report Add Reply

