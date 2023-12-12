Alberta

Guilbeault working ‘around the clock’ to rescue COP28 summit from fossil fuel failure

US to auction off 75,000 acres of oil and gas leases ahead of COP28 summit next week.
US to auction off 75,000 acres of oil and gas leases ahead of COP28 summit next week.Government of United Arab Emirates
Loading content, please wait...
Cop28
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
Climate Ambition Summit

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news