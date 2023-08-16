Gun-toting man in Edmonton had 15 outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Aug 16, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On Monday, EPS requested that citizens in the area of 48 St. and 28 Ave. shelter themselves indoors immediately as there is a male suspect with a firearm in the area. Photo By: Arthur C. Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) captured a high-risk offender after it told residents in the Millwoods area to shelter in place.On Monday, EPS requested citizens in the area of 48 St. and 28 Ave. shelter themselves indoors immediately as there was a male suspect with a firearm in the area on Monday.The EPS Tactical Section along with other police resources circulated the area to locate him.Branden Land, 26, is facing the following charges in relation to the incident from Monday:Contravention of firearm storage regulations (x3)Possessing a loaded firearm Careless use of a firearmPointing a firearmPossessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorizePossession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition readily accessible Land was also found to have 15 outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.Police did not comment on what these warrants were for.Land will appear in court on Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Warrants Edmonton Police Service Arrest Warrant Edmonton Gunman Eps Yeg Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment northrungrader Aug 16, 2023 2:01pm When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns. The Liberal law system at work. You can murder Canadian police and receive bail, but don't dare believe in the charter of rights and freedoms in canada, just look at the #Coutts4. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Trans male sets woman's Canadian powerlifting record WATCH: Police in Edmonton look to identify hate crime suspect who exposed himself FILDEBRANDT: Notley could be headed to retirement this fall Alberta electricity rates fuel national inflation jump Alberta's CKUA Radio in violation of breaching terms of licence
northrungrader Aug 16, 2023 2:01pm

When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns. The Liberal law system at work. You can murder Canadian police and receive bail, but don't dare believe in the charter of rights and freedoms in canada, just look at the #Coutts4.
