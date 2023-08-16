Gunman had 15 warrents

On Monday, EPS requested that citizens in the area of 48 St. and 28 Ave. shelter themselves indoors immediately as there is a male suspect with a firearm in the area. 

 Photo By: Arthur C. Green

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) captured a high-risk offender after it told residents in the Millwoods area to shelter in place.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns. The Liberal law system at work. You can murder Canadian police and receive bail, but don't dare believe in the charter of rights and freedoms in canada, just look at the #Coutts4.

